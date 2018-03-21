Bandao Namco Entertainment A promotional image for "Dragon Ball Legends"

"Dragon Ball Super" is coming to an end, but there are lots of ways for players to get their Saiyan fix.

The franchise has grown over the past few decades that it has content to offer in every kind of medium. Now, the series goes mobile with a brand new game called "Dragon Ball Legends."

Banda Namco Entertainment is set to release a new "Dragon Ball" mobile game that will be all about player-vs-player online battles that take place on the real-time cloud network Google Cloud Platform, which should ensure a smooth overall experience.

With this, gamers from opposite sides of the world can battle without having to worry about lag. The studio showed how this works in a demo video (embedded below) where a player located in the United States battles another in Japan.

In "Dragon Ball Legends," cards that come with special moves and combos will be made available for players to help them get the upper hand or deal greater damage to the opponent.

"Dragon Ball Legends" is billed as the "ultimate battle royale" that will determine the strongest warrior in the universe. Bandai Namco Entertainment promises "realistic fighting action" and epic battles in high-quality 3D stages complete with character voicing.

There is no word yet on which characters will be included, but the fan-favorites will no doubt be part of the action. "Dragon Ball Legends" will also feature an original storyline, so the game is set to introduce a new character designed by "Dragon Ball" creator Akira Toriyama himself.

The character in question will make his debut in the upcoming "Dragon Ball Super" movie. A first look of the blue-clad newcomer is provided in the trailer for the said film embedded below.

"Dragon Ball Legends" is set to be released sometime this year via the Apple Store and Google Play. Pre-registration is now open and "cool rewards" will be given depending on the number of participants. A closed beta test will be conducted for Android, but there are currently no available details on when that will take place.