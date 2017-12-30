(Photo: Toei Animation) A still from "Dragon Ball Super."

"Dragon Ball Super" will start the year full of action as the Tournament of Power approaches its final minutes.

The hit anime will start the year right with "Dragon Ball Super" episode 122, which is titled "For One's Own Pride! Vegeta's Challenge to Be The Strongest!!"

As the title suggests, the Saiyan Prince will make his bid to show his power and strength although there is a legitimate reason to get worried as Jiren basically trounced Goku even in stronger forms that Vegeta does not even have.

As all this happens in "Dragon Ball Super" episode 122, fans will also see Dyspo take his turn to destabilize the Universe 7 warriors. This does not sit well with Frieza and focuses his attention on him.

The following week is where fans will learn of what becomes of Vegeta in his showdown with Jiren and it is far from good. Seven minutes remain in the Tournament of Power and only Universe 11 and Universe 7 remain.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 123 titled "Full Body, Spirit, and Power Unleashed! Goku and Vegeta!!" teases that the Saiyan Prince will summon his full power to fight the most powerful warrior of Universe 11. Despite this, however, he "utterly fails to defeat him."

In other translations, it is stated Vegeta does not even put a "decent fight" and the battle ends with Vegeta "seriously injured and in dire straits."

However, "Dragon Ball Super" episode 124 titled "A Stormy, Fierce Attack! Gohan Fights with His Back to the Wall!!" teases that Vegeta will be back on his feet soon enough and will help Goku fight Jiren.

But even teamed up their attacks have hardly any effect. Instead, Jiren seems to be raising his battle power even higher.

"Dragon Ball Super" episode 124 will also show Gohan lend a hand to Frieza in battling Dyspo, who is proving to be quite a handful as well.

As if Jiren and Dyspo aren't already enough to drain the Universe 7 warriors out, the title of "Dragon Ball Super" episode 125 hints that they have to look out for another force.

The episode is called "Advent of the God of Destruction, Toppo! There Is Only Overwhelming Power!!" and will see the character seemingly tap into his full power.

These "Dragon Ball Super" episodes will air every Sunday of next month starting Jan. 7.