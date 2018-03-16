Drake and Ninja Streams 'Fortnite,' Breaks Twitch World Record

Tyler "Ninja" Blevins is one of the top streamers that stream their "Fortnite" games on Twitch, but having Canadian rapper Drake guest on his stream as a teammate certainly helps. The stream eventually ended up with four players and more than 635,000 concurrent viewers at one point, a record for the streaming platform.

Ninja by himself is popular enough, especially with his game of choice "Fortnite" now rising up the charts. His penchant for commentary and self-promotion, especially for Twitch's Prime subscription, has earned him more than 50,000 subscribers in just over a week, as the Twitch Reddit community noted.

Reuters/Mark Blinch Rapper Drake arrives on the red carpet for the film "The Carter Effect" September 12, 2017.

"Fortnite" itself is also super popular, enough to beat out "PUBG" in the number of concurrent players by early last month. Last Feb. 4, "Fortnite" has snatched the crown from "PUBG" by setting a new record of 3.4 million concurrent players, a peak that could have been higher if the crowds had not brought the game servers down.

Add in a simple tweet from Canadian rapper Drake and it becomes a combination that had fans scrambling to click the Twitch stream link. The result is a record-breaking 635,000 concurrent viewers at one point, certainly more than enough to smash the previous non-tournament record of 388,000, held by Dr. DisRespect.

Only major eSports tournaments can begin to touch this new record, as the all-time highest number of concurrent viewers for all streams is still held by Eleague Major: Boston 2018 at a lofty 1.1 million viewers.

Eventually, Ninja would assemble an unlikely crew of "Fortnite" players, including himself, Drake, American rapper Travis Scott, and Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Drake himself proves to be a knowledgeable player, enough to suggest that it could be better for Epic Games to update the existing map before jumping to making a new one. All the while, he was also dropping extra weapons for his teammates, even reviving Travis Scott at one point. who says "God's Plan."