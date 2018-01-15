Duggar Family 2018: Which Duggar Baby Will Be The First To Arrive

Facebook/DuggarFamilyOfficial New episodes about the Duggar family on "Counting On" will air on TLC in the spring.

The Duggar Family continues to grow bigger with each passing year with more weddings and even more pregnancies. Over the past few months, three of the 19 siblings announced that they are expecting children in 2018. However, due to the private nature of the family, it is not currently known which Duggar baby will be arriving first.

Joy-Anna, Jinger, and their sister-in-law Kendra are all officially expecting their first child this year. While it's certainly possible for other Duggar kids to announce that they are also expecting before the first delivery, all eyes are definitely on the three sisters.

Joy-Anna Forsyth announced her pregnancy just three months after her wedding with Austin Forsyth revealing her baby bump on Instagram. The 20-year-old Joy-Anna can't contain her excitement at the thought of raising a child saying that, "I'm most looking forward to watching Austin as a dad and raising children together with him."

Jinger Vuolo, on the other hand, announced that she and husband Jeremy Vuolo are expecting their first child together just three days after the start of 2018. Like her sister, she didn't reveal when she will deliver her baby and given the recent nature of pregnancy, Jinger has yet to showcase her baby bump on Instagram.

Unlike her sisters-in-law, Kendra Duggar and her husband Joseph Duggar don't have an Instagram account making it hard to get clues regarding Kendra's pregnancy. She announced her pregnancy back in Dec. 18 in an adorable video which was posted on the TLC website. Like her sisters, she didn't disclose the baby's due date.

Given the timing of their announcements, it's very likely that Joy-Anna's baby will be the first baby to be added into the Duggar Family this year. As for Jinger and Kendra, the short gap between their announcements makes it difficult to identify who will be delivering first. Maybe fans can find out when the seventh season of "Counting On" returns this year giving them another glimpse into the lives of this not-so-average American family.