Duggar Family News: Did TLC Cancel 'Counting On?'

facebook/countingontlc Promo image for Duggar family's 'Counting On'

After fans expressed their concerns about the status of "Counting On," the Duggar family released an official statement regarding the future of the show after season 6.

According to CafeMom, fans of the family were worried that the series featuring the Duggar girls had been placed on the chopping block since TLC remains mum about the premiere date for its next season.

Viewers are wondering if the statements made by Jill Duggar-Dillard's husband Derick Dillard regarding his opinion about another TLC star Jazz Jennings from "I Am Jazz" hurt the show's chances of being renewed. The network announced that Derick will no longer be part of the show, but fans are afraid that his actions also affected the show.

Because of the growing concern, the family posted on their official website to talk about the show's future. According to the post, "'Counting On' has been off the air for six weeks now, and we know you all are eager to hear whether the Duggars will be returning for a new season. We have been in contact with TLC, but at this time, there are no announcements to share. As soon as there is news to give, we will post it here."

Meanwhile, the family is once again involved new controversies after Derick reportedly slammed the transgender community once again when he shared a video of trans singer Laura Jane Grace on his Facebook page. According to Derick, that kind of video is an example of child abuse. Fans bashed him because of his statement, saying that he was judgmental.

Derick's wife Jill was also involved in her own controversy after showing her nose piercing and henna tattoo. Fans of the family are used to their strict dress code, especially for the females. This is why seeing the mother-of-two break the rules shocked their fans.

The family has yet to comment about the new scandals involving the couple.