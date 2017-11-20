Duggar Family News: Josh Done With Therapy Following Cheating, Molestation Controversy

Josh Duggar, 29, is out of therapy. The "19 Kids & Counting" star is no longer seeking professional help following a cheating and molestations scandal that rocked his marriage to Anna Duggar.

REUTERS/Brian Frank The eldest Duggar child, Josh Duggar, is no longer in therapy and might appear on "Counting On."

Insiders confirmed that Josh is doing great after seeking treatment in a facility away from home. Sources believed he will make serious strides with his life as the therapy apparently helped.

It also did him well that his wife remained supportive despite the scandal. The family actually welcomed their fifth child last September.

"He's really folding into the lifestyle that comes with a new baby," the source said. "He seems to have made some serious changes in his life."

Josh's scandal exploded in 2015 when he allegedly molested five girls, including his younger sisters, right under their roof. He also cheated on his wife when his profile was discovered on Ashley Madison, the adultery website.

The eldest of the Duggar children immediately checked himself into a rehabilitation facility when the controversy broke. Months later, Josh moved to a facility closer to his hometown so that his family can regularly visit him.

In May 2016, Josh and Anna released a statement to clarify the state of their marriage. They confirmed that part of his treatment also entailed marriage therapy.

"Since the residential treatment program ended, we have been working with a professional marriage and family counselor to take important steps toward healing," their statement read. "It isn't easy and some days are very difficult. It is a long road to rebuild trust and a truly healthy relationship. We are very thankful for God's forgiveness, grace, and help, as it is our strength and guide to rebuilding our lives."

Now that Josh completed therapy, viewers of "19 Kids & Counting" think he will soon make his way back to reality TV. TLC actually allowed him to film a webisode for "Counting On," the spinoff series, and from there, producers will decide if Josh should be on the show full time.