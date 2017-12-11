Dwayne Johnson Talks About New 'Fast & Furious' Spin-Off

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Dwayne Johnson poses at the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is promising big stars for the "Fast & Furious" spin-off.

It is no secret that there is a "Fast & Furious" spin-off planned, which will star Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. However, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 45-year-old actor had promised a ton of surprises for the upcoming spin-off film of the popular franchise.

It has been quite a busy year for the current highest paid actor in Hollywood. After releasing two films this 2017, he is already prepping up to release a third one, "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" this coming Dec. 20. After that, the in-demand actor also has many other films lined up including the action-thriller "Skyscraper" and the arcade-game movie "Rampage" along with the Disney-produced "Jungle Cruise." However, despite all that, Johnson seems to be quite excited for another entirely different film, the upcoming "Fast & Furious" spin-off.

This will not be the first time that Johnson has been involved in the "Fast & Furious" franchise. The "Moana" star had previously played the role of Agent Luke Hobbs in four different "Fast & Furious" films. Johnson explained that he and the people behind the franchise had first started talking about a potential sequel back in 2013 after the release of "Fast & Furious 6."

Fortunately, Johnson's chemistry with Statham in the most recent "Furious" film had finally paved the way for the spin-off film.

"It's been a challenging process because I feel like my intention from day one, when I first joined the cast, was to hopefully come in, have fun, and create a character that people will hopefully like and try to elevate the franchise," Johnson says about the spin-off. "But in the process of elevating the franchise, I have always thought that in order for this to have real longevity and legs, we should spin out and create characters that can live on their own," he added.

The "Fast & Furious" spin-off is set to be released sometime in 2019.