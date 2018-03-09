REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Dwayne Johnson attended the premiere of "San Andreas" in Hollywood.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson recently extended his warm gratitude to the emergency services' first responders after his two-year-old daughter was rushed to the hospital.

Just over the weekend, Dwayne Johnson and his family been in quite a terrifying ordeal which involved the actor, his pregnant girlfriend Lauren Hashian and their 2-year-old daughter, Jasmine, who required emergency medical services. His little girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital all thanks to the quick action of the emergency responders, and now, the 45-year-old actor is giving his thanks.

Last Tuesday, the soon-to-be father of three took to Instagram to share a video of himself showering the people who had taken care of his family during their difficult situation with praises. The people that Johnson had thanked included doctors, nurses, the 911 operator and most especially, the first responders from the Los Angeles Fire Department as well as the medical team from UCLA.

"Things got a lil' hairy this weekend. Thank you LAFD first responders & UCLA medical team. We're grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back," The Rock captioned the video.

While the "Fate of the Furious" actor did not reveal what exactly happened to his daughter, he did acknowledge that something terrible had occurred which required the 2-year-old to be rushed to a hospital.

Not only that, Johnson also warned other parents who may face similar emergency situations involving their children. "To all you mommies and daddies out there, when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible because our little babies, energetically, they pick up on what we're putting out—especially in times of stress," he said.

Jasmine Johnson is The Rock's second child and his first with his girlfriend, Lauren Hashian. The "Rampage" actor also has a 16-year-old daughter, Simone Johnson, from his marriage to Dany Garcia.