'Dynasty' Season 1 Cast News, Spoilers: Crazier Plotlines Ahead; Nicollette Sheridan to Play Blake's Ex-Wife

Facebook/DynastyOnTheCW Promotional image for 'Dynasty'

Fans of "Dynasty" should fasten their seatbelts as things are about to get much crazier.

This much was revealed by executive producer Sallie Patrick while speaking to TVLine recently. She explained that it took this long for the drama to heighten because they needed time to introduce the characters correctly.

"It would have been hard to come out of the gate with an episode like this," Patrick said, referring to the Thanksgiving episode. "You have to be with the characters long enough to start caring about them. We're cranking up the crazy moving forward."

It can be recalled that the most recent episode, titled "A Taste of Your Own Medicine," saw the revelation of a twist. Claudia (Brianna Brown) revealed to the Carrington family that she was the one who orchestrated the explosion that killed her husband Matthew (Nick Wechsler). She has been feigning illness all this time.

While Claudia ended up being sent to a sanitorium, Patrick teased that there will be more of her in the future. For now, the show is going to focus on new characters, such as Alexis Carrington.

"She's gone off the canvas for a little while, but a character in an institution with a baby is certainly coming back," Patrick said. "We have a few more big characters we're introducing, including Alexis, so we'll see Claudia again when she comes back to stir the pot after Alexis is settled in."

Fans of the original soap opera know that Alexis Carrington is Blake's (Grant Show) ex-wife and the mother of his children. According to Entertainment Weekly, "Desperate Housewives" alum Nicollette Sheridan has been tapped to play the role. Alexis will return to her family to take what is rightfully hers and to cause problems for Blake's new marriage. No word yet on exactly when she will make her debut.

"Dynasty" season 1 airs Wednesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on The CW.