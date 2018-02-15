Ed Sheeran Rumors: Invited to Perform at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

REUTERS/Fred Thornhill British singer Ed Sheeran performs at the MuchMusic Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, June 21, 2015.

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran has been cordially invited to perform some of his tunes at the Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and American actress, Meghan Markle, which takes place at Windsor Castle in May this year.

As reported by Entertainment Tonight, it is rumored that the 26-year-old "Thinking Out Loud" singer was personally requested to perform during the wedding. Attempts have been made to contact Sheeran's representatives regarding the news, but none has responded to these inquiries.

Sheeran is mostly known for his romantic songs, which could make him a prime candidate for performing at the most intimate and romantic parts of the wedding. Additionally, it is rumored that Prince Harry is a huge fan of Sheeran himself. If all these speculations are true, it would perhaps be difficult for Sheeran to decline such a Royal invitation. Most likely, Sheeran will be performing during the reception.

On top of that, if rumors are true, then it is safe to assume that the most appropriate song for the Royal Couple's first dance would be Sheeran's hit tune titled "Perfect," which Sheeran wrote for his soon-to-be-wife, Cherry Seaborn. In fact, it has been reported by People that Prince Harry and Markle had already been serenaded by children, who sang "Perfect" for the couple at a palace reception that took place in Scotland last Tuesday, Feb. 13.

After the children's acoustic rendition of the song, Markle was described to appear emotional and was definitely moved by their performance, and most likely, by the meaning of the song given that she will be married to Prince Harry in a few months. The couple appeared to be entertained by the performance, since they were also seen smiling and laughing all throughout.

Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to tie the knot on May 19 later this year.