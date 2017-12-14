Eminem official website Eminem launches his "Revival" merchandise line ahead of the album.

Eminem will release his new album, titled "Revival," this weekend, but he went ahead and launched his merchandise line. The track list in his new album includes Eminem's collaboration with Ed Sheeran.

The "Lose Yourself" rapper is finally launching "Revival" this Friday, giving his fans the opportunity to enjoy the much awaited 19-track album, Billboard reports. But to excite the Slim Shady fans, Eminem launched a merchandise line that connected to the "Revival" album.

Fans can purchase Eminem's "Revival" merchandise items from his website. The "Revival" line has dog tags, steel-prints, shirts, and hoodies. What makes these items special is how Eminem made them personalized.

The dog tags are engraved with Shady, while the steel-prints have the lyrics to Eminem's new track, "Walk on Water," with the "Love the Way You Lie" rapper's own handwriting. The black shirts and hoodies have the photo of Eminem pointing an imaginary gun printed on them.

What makes these merchandise items even better is that every purchase comes with a digital or CD version of Eminem's "Revival."

Eminem is even selling a limited edition collectors bundle with the digital album, which will be autographed, for the special price of $500.

Meanwhile, the "When I'm Gone" rapper's collaboration piece with Sheeran is also featured on "Revival."

Although details about the song haven't been disclosed, Sheeran said in an interview with The Times that working with Eminem was the "highlight" of his career. So fans of the "Shape of You" singer can check out his new song in Eminem's album.

Meanwhile, fans can also get a deeper look at one of the songs from "Revival," called "Untouchable."

The song talks about white privilege, racism, and violence against African Americans. "Untouchable" is such a powerful track because of its message. Fans can get a deeper understanding of the song with the decoded lyrics.

Eminem's new album "Revival" hits all stores this Friday, Dec. 15.