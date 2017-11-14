Emma Stone, Andrew Garfield Look Incredibly Happy During Their Reunion at the Governors Awards

Reuters/Olivia Harris Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield had a joyful reunion during the Governors Awards.

Back in 2015, Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield broke several hearts when they announced their split after four years of dating. However, unlike most couples, the two managed to maintain their friendship even after their breakup and have thus far become a good example of friendly exes. Now, it has been revealed that the former couple had a joyful reunion during the Governors Awards held in Los Angeles last Saturday night.

The Oscar-winning actress clearly looked happy to see her former flame as she was photographed laughing with the "Hacksaw Ridge" actor during the event. Furthermore, it has been reported that Stone and Garfield had spent a considerable amount of time chatting, doing so every moment they can.

Initially, the two didn't immediately converse when Stone arrived, but during the dinner break, the two had reportedly spent an entire hour talking and laughing. Afterwards, when it was time for them to go, both of their groups went outside together all the while Stone and Garfield continued chatting on the steps.

The two first met on the set of "The Amazing Spider-Man" and began dating each other soon after. However, the two ultimately decided to end their romance in 2015, but even after their split, both continue to express their admiration and support for each other. In fact, they were spotted hanging out a couple of times.

Unfortunately for those who wish for the two to get back together, there is a great possibility for that not happening since it has been revealed that Stone is currently dating "Saturday Night Live" writer Dave McCary.

Also present during the event were Jennifer Lawrence, who interestingly photobombed Stone on the red carpet, Adam Sandler, Justin Timberlake, Margot Robbie and Kristen Wiig, among others. Angelina Jolie was also in the event to present the Honorary Award to Agnes Varda.