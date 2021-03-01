Emmanuel Acho replaces ‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison, says God is his guide Emmanuel Acho replaces ‘Bachelor’ host Chris Harrison, says God is his guide

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

Former NFL linebacker Emmanuel Acho, a professing Christian who's now a Fox Sports analyst, will be the host of the “After the Final Rose” special for the series finale of “The Bachelor” after its former host stepped aside following backlash to controversial comments.

Acho will sit down with the first black bachelor Matt James on March 15 in place of long-time “Bachelor” and “Bachelorette” host Chris Harrison, following comments made in defense of a racial controversy surrounding this season.

"It’s both an honor and privilege to be hosting ‘After the Final Rose,’” Acho shared in a statement. “This is an incredibly pivotal episode on one of the most storied shows in television history."

Amid racial tensions in America, which followed George Floyd's death last May, Acho launched a very successful YouTube series titled "Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man” to help facilitate racial reconciliation.

During the live finale show, the 30-year-old former Texas Longhorn will sit down with the history-making Bachelor to discuss his season and the final decision on who he will choose as a wife and where he is now.

Acho will be the first to publicly interview James following the controversy surrounding frontrunner Rachael Kirkconnell, who was photographed in 2018 at Kappa Alpha Order “Old South” antebellum party on a plantation.

Last month, Harrison, who has hosted the show since it began in 2002, announced he would be "stepping aside" for a "period of time" after controversial remarks in an interview with Kirkconnell.

Acho was suggested as a replacement for Harrison by Rachel Lindsay, the first black Bachelorette who tried to explain to Harrison to no avail why the photos were offensive to the black community.

After being selected, Acho took to Twitter to introduce himself to fans of the popular franchise who collectively call themselves “Bachelor Nation.”

“5 facts about me!” Acho tweeted, taking the opportunity to share information about himself and who the driving force in his life is.

“1: My name is Emmanuel Chinedum Acho 2: I am Nigerian American, My middle name, Chinedum, means ‘God guides me.’ 3: I was drafted in the NFL by the @Browns 4: I taught myself how to play the piano. 5: I went to the @UTAustin.”

Acho, who also released a New York Times bestselling book inspired by his popular YouTube series, recently stated that Christians could do a better job at breaking the racial divide.

“This is my Esther moment, for such a time as this,” Acho told The Christian Post in a recent interview about how the Lord has been using him to bring black people and white people together for dialogue.

"I would submit that the Church doesn't do a good enough job to break racial divides. Let me submit this: there's a difference between diversity and inclusion. Diversity — being invited to the dance. Inclusion — being asked to dance.”

Acho argues that the Church attempts diversity but asked what churches are doing within their own congregations to “promote inclusion.”

“Because black culture is different than white culture and the black church experience is different than the white church experience,” he said. “I know because I go to both.”

Acho has gone viral with his internet series, which has included Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey and “Fixer Upper” stars Chip and Joanna Gaines.

He also sat down with interracial couples — gold medalists Lindsey Vonn and her husband, P.K. Subban, and “The Bachelorette’s” Lindsay and her spouse, Bryan Abasolo.

He has also hosted a unit of police officers and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

Acho is now hoping to help bring reconciliation to the secular franchise with a long history of racial controversy.