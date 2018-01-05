'Empire' Season 4 Spoilers: Lucious to Fend Off Unhinged Claudia

Facebook/EmpireFOX Promo photo for 'Empire' season 4

Lucious (Terrence Howard) will know exactly how wrong he was in trusting Claudia (Demi Moore) in the midseason premiere of the current season of "Empire."

Previously, showrunner Ilene Chaiken hinted that among the antagonists that the Cookie and her family would face, Lucious' nurse would turn out to be worst. When Lucious was involved in an accident and lost his memory, Cookie had to stay on the sidelines and watch Claudia take her place at her husband's side. While she has dealt with a lot of femme fatales circling Lucious and threatening their marriage, Cookie has not met anyone like the nurse. Claudia is cunning and she knows all the right buttons to push when it comes to Lucious.

"While we've seen Cookie go up against female competitors in the past, Claudia, with her background in psychology and her unique mind meld with Lucious — or Dwight, as she refers to him — would be a whole new kind of adversary for Cookie, and she'll need to acquire some new weapons to take her on," the showrunner said.

Although Cookie has tried to warn Lucious of Claudia's madness, it was too late for him to take action. Last midseason finale, he was abducted. It was then revealed that his captor was his nurse. The promo for the upcoming episode shows Lucious tied to the ground while Claudia insists that they belong together. The brunette has brought him to a house deep in the woods where no one will find them. In the clip, Lucious is almost sobbing, yelling at the woman to let him go and to stop calling him Dwight.

The teaser also shows Cookie slowly realizing that Claudia was the one who kidnapped Lucious. She also manages to trace where he is being kept. The clip shows Cookie arriving, alone and vulnerable, in the cottage. When Claudia opens the door, Cookie asks her directly if Lucious is inside. Soon, Cookie will regret ever coming. Before she knows it, Claudia has her locked in a head and arm choke while Lucious can only watch, whimpering.

"Empire" season 4 will return this Spring on FOX.