Evangelism Under Attack in the Schools

An Illinois school district has sent a cease and desist letter to a community member who was handing out Bibles to students on school property and has threatened to call the cops if Bible distribution continues.

At the request of the Wisconsin-based Freedom From Religion Foundation, the La Harpe Community School District has ordered an elementary school principal to stop placing Bible verses on official school correspondence and has also told an unnamed evangelist to stop passing out Bibles on school property.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/news/school-threatens-to-call-police-on-person-handing-out-bibles-to-elementary-students-226097/