Ex 'The Chew' Host Mario Batali Says Sorry to Family After Sexual Misconduct Admission

REUTERS/Brendan McDermid Celebrity chef Mario Batali talks during an interview with Reuters at his latest restaurant, Del Posto, in New York, U.S., April 11, 2006.

After admitting to the sexual misconduct allegations made by multiple women, celebrity chef Mario Batali has apologized to his wife and family for his mistakes.

In a statement, Batali stated that though the identities of the complainants have not been revealed to him, he could say that the behavior described in the accusations fit the way he acted in the past. He said is taking full responsibility for his actions after apologizing to the people he hurt and mistreated. The former "The Chew" host also said sorry to his family and friends, as well as his peers and employees, for causing them humiliation and pain.

"I know my actions have disappointed many people. The successes I have enjoyed are owned by everyone on my team. The failures are mine alone. To the people who have been at my side during this time — my family, my partners, my employees, my friends, my fans — I am grateful for your support and hopeful that I can regain your respect and trust. I will spend the next period of time trying to do that," Batali's statement reads.

Batali's controversy is taking its toll on his relationship with his wife of 23 years, Susi Cahn. Susi is the daughter of Miles and Lillian Cahn, co-founders of the New York-based multinational luxury fashion company, Coach Inc. Batali and his wife have two sons named Leo and Benno. At the moment, there has been no statement coming from Susi's camp with regards to her husband's scandal.

Meanwhile, ABC has explained that they asked Batali to step down from "The Chew" while the investigation is ongoing. According to the network's spokesperson, they are taking matters very seriously and will swiftly address the alleged violations made by the chef. Batali's upcoming series with Food Network, the "Molto Mario," has also been put on hold.