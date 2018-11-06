Ex-Wife of David E. Taylor Says He Had Multiple Affairs, Got Her Pregnant Before Marriage

(Photos: Facebook) Controversial Pastor David E. Taylor of Joshua Media Ministries International in Florissant, Mo., and his ex-wife Tabitha Taylor (inset).

Tabitha Taylor, the ex-wife of controversial Missouri Pastor David E. Taylor of Joshua Media Ministries International claims he engaged in multiple extramarital affairs during their relationship and got her pregnant before they were married.

Speaking out in a recent broadcast on Facebook Live, Tabitha explained that she is coming forward with her story now as a warning to the church against the abusive and manipulative behavior of pastors operating contrary to Scripture.

"We're teaching people that it's OK to sin. We're teaching people that it's OK to live unrighteously but God is gonna bring judgment to the household of God. He is. He's gonna judge us if we don't get it together people of God. We're preaching in the pulpit and we're sleeping with our members. We're preaching in the pulpit and we're abusing the sheep. We're preaching in the pulpit and we're not doing right by the people of God. We're not walking in love. We're destroying people's marriages, we're destroying people's homes and God is not pleased ...," she said.

The Christian Post reached out to Joshua Media Ministries International for a response to Tabitha's claim on Monday but one was not immediately available.

The pastor's ex-wife said when she joined his then fledgling ministry in the mid-1990s, she was in awe of his spiritual gifts and how God was using him. She said she was so hungry for God and so excited about his ministry she quit the job she was working on the graveyard shift just so she would miss any of the miracles from his ministry.

"I had just gotten saved back in 1995 of June. I was in full-time ministry basically because I had quit my job. And I was so excited about the things of God that I began to go to the services night after night. And I quit my night job so that I could be in the services, that's how hungry I was for God. I worked the graveyard shift. I worked from 11 at night to 7 in the morning. And I was so hungry for God I didn't want to miss anything. So I started serving the man of God," she said.

Soon after she joined the ministry, Tabitha said she had a dream that she was kissing her pastor and shared it with him. In a later telephone conversation she said Taylor told her that God had told him that she liked him.

"Well people of God, the reason I am bring these specific things out is I believe that those in the body of Christ, especially people that are young in the Lord [need to be aware]," she said.

"Before long my ex-husband and I started getting involved. We weren't married at the time but we got involved with each other. And I'm sharing this once again for people who may be in some situations like this, some situations that they are trying to get out of for people to be forewarned before they get into a situation," she explained.

Shortly after joining Taylor's ministry, Tabitha said she became pregnant and got married to him when he told her God told him she should be his wife. In hindsight, she says she now realizes that was a mistake.

"I want to say to the women of God and the men of God. It's very important that we make sure we marry the right person. That we take our time and we don't just marry somebody because we have sex or just because we got pregnant. I didn't want to have another child out of wedlock. I was excited about the man of God but I didn't know him," she said.

She said she had seen signs that he used women in the church prior to their marriage and things only got worse soon after they exchanged vows.

"I remember the time a husband found out that his wife and my ex-husband were sleeping together and I literally sat at the table with this husband and my ex-husband and I lied for my ex-husband to pretend and act like that did not happen. I was so far gone with whatever he told me to do," she said.

She said even though her ex-husband was having multiple affairs with the women in the ministry, she stayed because she believed that is what God wanted her to do.

She said she prayed for God to make her numb to the pain.

Taylor, she said, would eventually tell her that he did not love her and she eventually began experiencing intermittent physical abuse. Tabitha explained that she eventually walked away from her marriage and ministry but has since found her calling again and wants to stand against spiritual abuse in the church.