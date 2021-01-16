Family of woman in coma say thousands praying for her recovery ‘is a supernatural movement of God’ Family of woman in coma say thousands praying for her recovery ‘is a supernatural movement of God’

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

The family of a young Christian woman who is in a coma and “fighting for her life,” are thankful for “thousands upon thousands of people praying” for a miracle from God, which they are calling “a supernatural movement of God.”

Hannah Montagu, from Bath, England, who suffered a brain hemorrhage Sunday, is in ICU, and thousands of Christians are praying for them every day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on an online 24/7 prayer room on Zoom, which is open for anyone to join in, according to Premier Christian News.

Her sister, Abbie Young, told Premier that doctors gave her just two days to show improvement before they would start to end life care, and she is showing improvements as she is moving her arms and legs after undergoing surgery.

“It’s just kind of blown up and it’s incredible. We have thousands upon thousands of people praying for us. There’s little churches in the middle of nowhere also holding prayer meetings for Hannah,” Abbie was quoted as saying.

As visiting her in the hospital wasn’t allowed due to COVID-19-related restrictions, the family could only pray and invite others also to pray, Abbie explained.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit

“It’s a supernatural movement of God, the way people have been moved in their hearts to pray for her. The thing that’s really comforted me is I've seen that this is so beyond Hannah. It’s a movement of God and I really believe it's Him asking us to wake up as a Church and have faith,” Abbie added. “We feel the faith. We can’t really eat, we can’t really sleep right now, but we are powered by prayer because we feel the tangible presence of God as people cry out to Him.”

Abbie described Hannah as having an “incredible faith in God … from a young age.”

“Hannah actually led me back to God when I walked away,” Abbie said. “She’s got a beautiful relationship with God, she trusts in Him, she believes in Him, and she really does just give her life to Him. She’s an example to all of us.”

The doctors are worried about Hannah’s’ brainstem, which might be difficult to be restored. That’s something that people can pray specifically for, Abbie said.

Free CP Newsletters Join over 250,000 others to get the top stories curated daily, plus special offers! Submit