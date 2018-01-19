Fan-Made 'Black Widow' Poster Inspired by 'John Wick 2' Increases Clamor for Character's Solo Film

Reuters/Lucas Jackson Scarlett Johansson plays Black Widow in the "Avengers" films.

Since the Black Widow debuted in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there has been an outcry for a "Black Widow" standalone movie. While the project is still in the early stages of development, a Marvel fan recently made a poster for the highly anticipated film, combining the world of Marvel with the "John Wick" franchise.

The Black Widow made her first MCU appearance in the 2010 movie "Iron Man 2," and since then, fans have been clamoring to see her in her own movie. Earlier this week, news about Johansson being in talks with Marvel about a possible "Black Widow" standalone film got fans even more thrilled about the project that one fan created a poster for it.

Uploaded on Reddit by The Geek Keenan, the poster is inspired by the "John Wick 2" movie. Unlike the poster for "John Wick 2," however, the "Black Widow" fan-made poster features more purple shades. It also features Johansson as she dons her throwback S.H.I.E.L.D. uniform, as well as a logo with a bullet hole.

Although the poster is not official, it was so professionally made that it got fans even more excited about the prospects of a "Black Widow" standalone movie. What makes it even more interesting is the idea of a "John Wick"-like movie making it to the MCU, with Johansson starring.

As of this writing, the "Black Widow" standalone movie is still in the early stages of development and Johansson is still in talks with Marvel about it. However, the project is not far from happening, considering that Johansson will reportedly meet soon with scriptwriter Jac Schaeffer to discuss the project.

Since appearing in "Iron Man 2," Johansson has played Black Widow in the MCU. She reprised her role in the 2012 film "The Avengers," in 2014's "Captain America: The Winter Soldier," 2015's "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and 2016's "Captain America: Civil War." She also made a brief appearance in last year's "Thor: Ragnarok."