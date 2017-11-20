'Fantastic Beasts 2' Cast News: Potterheads Want Johnny Depp Recast

The official title and cast of the up and coming "Fantastic Beasts" sequel have been announced.

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promotional image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Johnny Depp is reprising his role as one of the most dangerous Dark Wizards of all time, Gellert Grindelwald. And as expected of the sequel that is titled, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," the actor will come front and center. Though such announcements normally excite fans of J.K. Rowling's magical world, Potterheads expressed disdain over Depp's comeback due to previous allegations of domestic abuse.

The 53-year-old veteran actor was accused of domestic violence by his former wife Amber Heard during their divorce. For Potterheads, it made no sense to cast a man with such a reputation on a show lauded for its tropes about good trumping evil.

Following the announcement, fans took to Twitter to inform the creator herself about their disapproval of the casting.

A Twitter user wrote, "hello @jk_rowling @FantasticBeasts the Harry Potter universe is all about being against the abuse of power and yet you cast a known abuser?'"

Another netizen tagged Rowling and complained about Hollywood's double standards. "'Winona Ryder stole something once and her career plummeted. Johnny Depp abused his wife & he continues to get roles.," the message reads.

Heard appeared in court with a bruised face, and sought for a temporary restraining order against the A-list celebrity. The former couple reached a settlement and the restraining order was eventually dismissed. The actress received $7 million, which she donated to charity.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will come in two films. In the first installment, which debuts on Nov. 16, 2018, Depp will only appear in a cameo. The succeeding film will feature Depp in a bigger role alongside Eddie Redmayne, who plays the magizoologist Newt Scamander.

The franchise, which is set 60 years prior to the events of "Harry Potter," is expected to have five films.