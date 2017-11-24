'Fantastic Beasts 2' Filmed 'Almost Entirely' in Paris, EP Confirms

J.K. Rowling's wizarding world continues to expand. While the author took us to new adventures in the U.S. with "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," its sequel will introduce a new setting, Paris.

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promotional image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

The sequel, titled "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," according to executive producer David Heyman, "almost entirely takes place in Paris."

"The new film has a very different feel than the first," said Heyman. "It's got a thriller quality. And it's also a story about love and passion and all its forms — paternal, romantic, political. And it's just a thrilling and very fun adventure. We took all we've learned from one and just expanded that and created a richer, deeper and more thrilling film which I'm excited to be a part of."

Little is known about the wizarding community in France, except maybe that the country's wizards and witches attend Beauxbatons Academy of Magic. The school has produced great students like Fleur Delacour-Weasley who represented her school in the Triwizard Tournament, and Nicolas Flamel, who is Albus Dumbledore's friend, the famed alchemist who created the Philosopher's stone.

Warner Bros. revealed several new characters coming to the sequel, including the engaged Leta Lestrange and Theseus Scamander. As of now it is unclear if Leta is related to the mad Bellatrix from the "Harry Potter" saga but Theseus is definitely Newt Scamander's (Eddie Redmayne) more successful brother. Another new comer is Claudia Kim who has been cast as Maledictus, a carrier of a blood cure that will eventually turn her into a beast.

Additionally, Jude Law has been cast as the young Dumbledore who will recruit his former student Newt to defeat Gellert Grindelwald. Johnny Depp will reprise his role as the dark wizard.

Ezra Miller is expected to reprise his role as Credence, while Don Fogler will return as Jacob Kowalski, Alison Sudol as Queenie Goldstein, and Katherine Waterston as Porpentina Goldstein.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will be released on Nov. 16, 2018.