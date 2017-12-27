Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promotional image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

Production on "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" has concluded.

This much was revealed in a short teaser clip shared by the movie's Instagram handle. The clip shows Alison Sudol, who plays Queenie, in costume. Laughing all throughout the process, she attempts to use a clapperboard but realizes that it is harder than it looks.

"That's a wrap," she says as she uses the clapperboard one final time.

The upcoming sequel to 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" will focus more on dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp. Eddie Redmayne will still play an important role as Newt Scamander, as evidenced by a photo shared by Entertainment Weekly earlier this month. The photo shows Newt in what seems to be a dark sewer.

The same publication also shared a photo of Redmayne with Jude Law, who plays a young Albus Dumbledore. The photo itself is not from a scene in the film; rather, it is a behind-the-scenes look at the two actors sharing a chat on set.

Apart from Grindelwald, Newt and Dumbledore, the film will also follow other characters. Sudol reprises her role as Queenie Goldstein, while Katherine Waterston will also be back as Porpentina Goldstein. Other returning characters are Credence Barebone (Ezra Miller) and the No-Maj/Muggle Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler).

New characters such as Newt's brother Theseus and the mysterious Maledictus, played respectively by Callum Turner and Claudia Kim, will also be introduced. Zoe Kravitz will reprise her role as Leta Lestrange, who was only seen in a moving picture kept by Newt in the first film.

"The new film has a very different feel than the first. It's got a thriller quality. And it's also a story about love and passion and all its forms — paternal, romantic, political. And it's just a thrilling and very fun adventure," executive producer David Heyman previously revealed. "We took all we've learned from one and just expanded that and created a richer, deeper and more thrilling film which I'm excited to be a part of."

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will premiere in U.S. cinemas on Nov. 16, 2018.