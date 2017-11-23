'Fantastic Beasts 2' News: 'The Crimes of Grindelwald' Set Mostly in Paris

Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promotional image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," the upcoming sequel to 2016's "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," will have a new location.

The first film was set in New York, while the "Harry Potter" franchise was set in London. And, although "Fantastic Beasts 2" will be set in both New York and London, executive producer David Heyman has revealed that the sequel will have one city as its primary setting.

"[The film] almost entirely takes place in Paris," Heyman told Entertainment Weekly.

This means fans can look forward to the gorgeous backdrop of three beautiful cities. They can also expect a more in-depth look at the wizarding world that author J.K. Rowling has created. Rowling, who penned the script for "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," is also the screenwriter for the sequel.

Not too long ago, Warner Bros. released the first cast photo of "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," the second installment in a planned five-film series. Fans have noticed both old and new characters in the photo, and Heyman told the same publication that the story would follow all of them. He also teased that the vibe of the sequel is slightly different because it is more of a thriller than anything else.

"As you can tell from the image, we're following quite a few characters," he said. "The new film has a very different feel than the first. It's got a thriller quality. And it's also a story about love and passion and all its forms — paternal, romantic, political. And it's just a thrilling and very fun adventure. We took all we've learned from one and just expanded that and created a richer, deeper and more thrilling film which I'm excited to be a part of."

But, perhaps the most exciting character in the film is a young Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law. It goes without saying that Dumbledore is a known figure in the "Harry Potter" community, so fans are expecting Law to deliver and give the character justice. Heyman revealed to Entertainment Weekly that Law was chosen for the part because of his many qualities similar to Dumbledore.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will premiere on Nov. 16, 2018.