Amber Heard has responded to the controversy surrounding the casting of her former husband Johnny Depp in "Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald."

As the outcry from fans got louder, author J.K. Rowling and Warner Bros. Pictures released official statements in response to the issue.

However, it was the statement released by the studio that forced Heard, who accused Depp of domestic abuse and violence during their marriage (the actress even filed a restraining order request against him but also withdrew it), to make a comment.

CBR notes that Warner Bros. seems to have suggested that the claims made by Heard were not corroborated yet, basing it on a phrase from the pair's joint statement:

This matter has been jointly addressed by both parties, in a statement in which they said "there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm."

Heard took to Instagram to share the full joint statement and seemingly called Warner Bros. Pictures out for cherry-picking lines that work best for their intentions.

To pick and choose certain lines and quote them out of context, is just not right. Women, continue to stand up and stay strong. Love, Amber

Depp was picked to play the role of evil wizard Gellert Grindlewald in "Fantastic Beasts 2." The subtitle for the film, "The Crimes of Grindelwald," suggests that the character will be the focus.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star was cast not long after reports about his abuse during his marriage with Heard came to light and fans were not happy about the news at all.

So when the reveal of the official "Fantastic Beasts 2" title and the first promotional image showing the cast of characters, there was immediate backlash especially since it comes at a time during which sexual accusations against some Hollywood personalities surfaced.

While the likes of Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein are facing the end of their careers, fans were not okay with the fact that Depp did not get what he was due.

At the moment, it looks like Depp's role in "Fantastic Beasts 2" will not be recast. Rowling said that they thought about doing that, but did not push through it in the end. She explains:

The huge, mutually supportive community that has grown up around Harry Potter is one of the greatest joys of my life. For me personally, the inability to speak openly to fans about this issue has been difficult, frustrating and at times painful. However, the agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.

"Fantastic Beasts 2" opens Nov. 16, 2018.