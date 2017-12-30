Facebook/fantasticbeastsmovie Promotional image for 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'

New photos from the upcoming "Harry Potter" spin-off film series, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," have been released.

In total, three photos have been published online, one of which is an exclusive from Empire. The exclusive photo shows Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) wearing dark coats. They have their backs turned, though they are looking behind them. It is unclear where they are and what they are looking at, but fans are likely just happy to see the two reunited after Newt traveled back to the United Kingdom at the end of "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them."

The other two photos, courtesy of Collider, features two main characters from the film. The first photo shows a young, and very attractive, Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) sitting on a desk in what looks to be an office. He looks as if he is contemplating something or talking to someone who is not seen in the photo.

The second photo features Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), the main antagonist of the "Fantastic Beasts" film series. Grindelwald was already introduced in the first film, though his reveal came at the very end. In the sequel, the dark wizard will have already escaped prison. In the photo, he is accompanied by Vinda Rosier (Poppy Corby-Tuech), one of his followers.

Given Dumbledore's romantic history with Grindelwald, it will certainly be interesting to see how things will play out for them on-screen.

Apart from returning and familiar characters, the highly anticipated sequel will also introduce some new ones. These new characters include Maledictus (Claudia Kim) and Newt's brother, Theseus (Callum Turner). Leta Lestrange (Zoe Kravitz), who was only briefly seen in the first "Fantastic Beasts" film, will also have a bigger role this time around.

Alison Sudol, who previously announced that production has wrapped, will reprise her role as Queenie Goldstein. Ezra Miller and Dan Fogler will also return as Credence Barebone and Jacob Kowalski, respectively.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" will premiere in U.S. cinemas on Nov. 16, 2018.