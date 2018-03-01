'Far Cry 5' Offered Free for PC With an AMD GPU Purchase

"Far Cry 5" is now being offered as a free gift for PC gamers who choose one of the newer AMD Radeon graphics cards in their prebuilt PC. Ubisoft and AMD have partnered with several vendors for the offer, with free copies of the action RPG bundled with pre-built PCs starting Feb. 27.

The exact details for the latest AMD Rewards campaign have been released by the company through their rewards website, and as can be seen in the event details, gamers only have May 20 or until the Coupon Codes for the promo runs out, whichever comes first.

Ubisoft A gameplay screenshot preview for "Far Cry 5," which AMD and Ubisoft is offering to PC players for free when they buy selected AMD graphics cards for a limited time.

The campaign has started this Tuesday, Feb. 27, and only purchases made on or after the date will be eligible or the campaign. Buying from one of the many prebuilt PC system builders listed in the details will get a player a Coupon Code, which can then be redeemed for a free copy of "Far Cry 5" on the AMD Rewards website.

The Coupon Code will only be accepted on or before July 15, 2018 as well, so players should turn them in probably as soon as they get them.

PC Systems that are eligible for the AMD reward must have one of Radeon RX Vega 64, Radeon RX Vega 56, or Radeon RX 580 built into them. These are some of the newer AMD Radeon releases since last year, and those will be more than capable of running "Far Cry 5" in the higher settings.

In the U.S., many of the main PC builders are well-represented in the promo, including iBuyPower, Maingear, Origin PC, Puget Systems, Velocity Micro, Xidax, and Xotic, as PC Gamer lists them out.

This offer seems to be AMD's way of ensuring that their graphics cards are still making their way to gamers, despite the current crypto mining craze decimating the supply of standalone GPUs.