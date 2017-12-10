'Far Cry 5' Release Date Delayed by One Month, Ubisoft Confirms

Ubisoft A promotional image for the video game "Far Cry 5."

Fans of "Far Cry" will have to wait for another month longer before they get to enjoy the latest installment of the franchise.

In brief blog post, Ubisoft announced that "Far Cry 5" will come out at a later date, instead of its originally-intended launching slated for Feb. 27 next year. The game will now be launched on March 27. Ubisoft's worldwide studios executive director Christine Burgess-Quémard said that the success of "Assassin's Creed: Origins," which was also delayed, played a role in the company's decision to push "Far Cry 5's" release date.

"Taking more time with Assassin's Creed Origins enabled our talented development team to fully express their creative vision," the director explained in a press release. "As expected, this had a very positive impact on the game's quality and largely participated to its commercial success. Taking a similar approach, we have decided to invest additional development time in three upcoming games," she added

Moreover, Burgess-Quémard also noted that they had to go forward with the decision to help ensure that the game will translate to a better experience for the players. "This decision is in line with our strategic vision of developing even more engaging and higher quality experiences for gamers," the director continued.

In addition, the delay will also allow "Ubisoft Montreal to make some additional improvements that will bring the best, most ambitious Far Cry experience in line with the team's original vision," the company explained.

Apart from "Far Cry 5," Ubisoft's "The Crew 2" was also pushed further. The upcoming racing game was originally scheduled for a March 16 release, but is now moved to the first half of the company's 2018–2019 fiscal year. Gamespot noted that the game will likely be launched sometime between April and September next year.

With Ubisoft's decision to use more time to fine-tune and polish their games, expectations from the gaming community will likely go up, and so will the gamers' interest.