'Far Cry 5' Release Date Pushed Back to March 2018

(Photo: Ubisoft) A screenshot from "Far Cry 5."

The scheduled release date for "Far Cry 5" has been delayed.

Ubisoft has pushed back "Far Cry 5" to a later date, according to reports. The first-person shooter is now slated to debut on March 27, 2018 — a month later than the previously revealed Feb. 27, 2018 launch date.

The company also announced that "The Crew 2" has been moved to a later release date. Instead of arriving on March 16, 2018, the game will now be launched on the first half of Ubisoft's 2018–19 fiscal year. This means the game will likely come out between April and September 2018.

Another Ubisoft franchise game is under development, but the company did not reveal its title. They confirmed that it has been moved to the fiscal year 2019–20 as well.

"For Far Cry 5, the extra time will allow the team at Ubisoft Montreal to make some additional improvements that will bring the best, most ambitious Far Cry experience in line with the team's original vision," the publisher said in a statement.

Ubisoft went on to explain that the team behind "The Crew 2" needs more time to get feedback from players. Additionally, they will be spending the next several months to continue development and "perform additional playtests" in order to meet players' expectations.

In terms of gameplay, "Far Cry 5" does not offer huge changes from its predecessors. New additions will be made but the core gameplay of story missions remain the same. This includes the various side activities and expansive open world in the game.

It's worth noting that Ubisoft still made improvements on the flow of gameplay. A "resistance meter" will be introduced that lets a player's action define the events happening around him. For instance, the more chaos caused around the world, the heavier Eden's Gate will be. This is possible due to the "dynamic AI" that scales around the character.

Fans can check out the Ubiblog on Dec. 15 at 7 a.m. PT to get the latest look at "Far Cry 5."