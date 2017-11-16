'Fear the Walking Dead' News: Jenna Elfman Cast as Season 4 Regular

Actress Jenna Elfman is set to appear in "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4. She has been cast as a series regular.

Following the announcement of Garret Dillahunt's casting, Elfman announced that she too has landed a role in the "Walking Dead" spinoff series. She took to Instagram to share the news.

"So honored to be part of this" along with an image teasing the highly anticipated crossover event between Fear and The Walking Dead that said "The Worlds Collide," she wrote.

Details of her role have yet to be revealed.

Elfman is best known for her portrayal of Dharma on the sitcom "Dharma & Greg." The show aired from 1997 to 2002. Other TV credits include "Imaginary Mary," "Accidentally on Purpose," "1600 Penn," and "Growing Up Fisher."

The addition of Elfman and Dillahunt is to fill up the spots left open following the deaths of Cliff Curtis' Travis Manawa and Mercedes Mason's Ofelia Salazar. Both were all killed off in the third season.

When the prequel series to Robert Kirkman's hit post-apocalyptic "Walking Dead" returns for its fourth season, Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg will be replacing original showrunner, Dave Erickson.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that filming for "Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 will be moved to Texas, as it was established in the finale's narrative. With the new big bad, who will be portrayed by Ray McKinnon, making his way to Houston with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), this new narrative also opens up a possibility of a crossover with the original series.

Rumors are rife that Michael Cudlitz is reprising his role as Abraham for the crossover. To note, Abraham has been killed off in the flagship drama but since "Fear the Walking Dead" takes place prior to the events of the original series, it is entirely possible.