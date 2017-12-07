'Fear The Walking Dead' Season 4 News, Spoilers: Kevin Zegers Joins Cast

Facebook/FearTWD Featured is a promotional image for "Fear the Walking Dead"

"Fear the Walking Dead," AMC's prequel spinoff to the original zombie series, "The Walking Dead," will be welcoming new cast member Kevin Zegers in the upcoming fourth season.

The 33-year-old Canadian actor and model is set to take on a major role in the new installment, but details about his character have not been released. Zegers has yet to comment on his new role, but he seems overjoyed by his new project, as seen in a recent tweet.

Zegers has been in over 40 films since he was six years old. Some of his past film projects include the following: "Air Bud" from 1997, where he played Josh Framm; "Dawn of the Dead" from 2004, where he played Terry; "Transamerica" from 2005, where he played Toby Wilkins; and "The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones" from 2013, where we played Alec Lightwood. He also guest starred as Damien Daalgard on the hit television series "Gossip Girl" from 2009 to 2010.

He will be joining newcomers Maggie Grace, Jenna Elfman, Garret Dillahunt, and Lennie James, as well as returning cast members Kim Dickens (Madison), Frank Dillane (Nick), Danay Garcia (Luciana), Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia), and Colman Domingo (Victor).

Like Zegers, there have been no announcements regarding the characters Grace, Elfman, and Dillahunt will play. James, on the other hand, will be playing his "The Walking Dead" character, Morgan. This was revealed in recent news about the crossover between the two zombie-themed shows.

According to Deadline, fans are not the only ones looking forward to seeing Morgan on the zombie spinoff. Andrew Chambliss and Ian Goldberg, showrunners and executive producers, have also revealed their excitement over the new twist.

"As longtime fans of Lennie James and his portrayal of Morgan Jones, we are thrilled to have him join the cast of 'Fear the Walking Dead,'" shared Chambliss and Goldberg. "We look forward to working with Lennie to continue the journey Morgan began on 'The Walking Dead.'"

"Fear the Walking Dead" season 4 has no set release date yet.