Feel Unworthy to Serve Jesus? Look at the Apostles!

When people write their autobiographies, you can always be sure they will leave out most of their shortcomings. Then you might see an unauthorized biography being published about the same person, and you think, "This will be juicy." You want to know the untold story.

The Bible is honest. It gives us its heroes, warts and all. That is not to discourage us but to give us hope that God can use people just like you and me.

God takes someone who is flawed and dusty and beat up and says, "I'm going to do something wonderful through his life so I can be glorified as a result."

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/thinking-not-worthy-to-serve-god-think-twice-god-can-use-anyone.html