Ferrari 488 Pista To Be Introduced In Geneva Motor Show 2018

Ferrari official website Promotional picture for the Ferrari 488 Pista.

With a few weeks left before the highly anticipated Geneva Motor Show 2018, Ferrari has unveiled their next supercar called the Ferrari 488 Pista, which is expected to turn some head during the event. Reports indicate that if there is anything about it to look forward to, it would be the speed, power, and luxury that only Ferrari can offer.

"The Ferrari 488 Pista marks a significant step forward from the previous special series in terms of both sporty dynamics and for the level of technological carry-over from racing. The name is, in fact, a direct homage to Ferrari's unparalleled heritage in motor sports," said Ferrari in a statement. "The car's development evolved directly from the company's involvement in the FIA World Endurance Championship - where it has won five Manufacturers' titles in the GTE class in the six years since the series' inception, taking 29 out of 50 races - and 25 years' experience in running the Ferrari Challenge one-make series."

Aside from its long history, further reports reveal that the Ferrari 488 Pista is expected to be the official successor of the 458 Speciale, which evolved from the Ferrari 458. On top of the sheer power that the Ferrari 488 GTB offers, the Ferrari 488 Pista's twin-turbo V8 engine is capable of adding more to total at a jaw-dropping 711 horsepower. Furthermore, the supercar is track-ready as is the tradition for the highly acclaimed lineup.

Given the new technologies to be incorporated in it, including a higher and longer rear blown spoiler and an optimized speed, fans are expecting the Ferrari 488 Pista to soundly beat the 488 GTB on the track. Considering that beginning of the Geneva Motor Show is nearing, more information is expected to be released in the coming weeks, so fans are advised to stay tuned for more updates.