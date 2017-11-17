'FIFA 18' Tips And Tricks: How To Deal With Pace

Facebook/easportsfifa A promotional image for 'FIFA 18' from EA.

There's nothing more frustrating for a "FIFA 18" player than dealing with "Pace," during a match of Ultimate Team. Time and again players fell into this "all-innish" type lineup but is there really a consistent way to beat the dreaded p-word?

For those not in the know, Pace uses teams that consist of the fastest players in the game, often overlooking squad balance for quickness across the pitch. It relies on overwhelming the opponent with fast and aggressive play scoring goals before they have any time to react.

Bleacher Report has asked some of the soccer sim's top-level players to give their thoughts on how to beat Pace. Surprisingly, for a strategy that performs well in-game, it seems to have a weakness that can easily be exploited in game.

"Be aggressive and try to read their play; the counter-attack will be available if you win the ball early," Lightning Pandas' esports player Sean "Dragonn" Allen said. "Try to select one of your centre-backs and watch the run, you should be able to intercept."

AS Roma's esports star Sam "Poacher" Carmody agrees with Dragonn's assertion that instant reading of the game is needed, as did Jamie "Jamboo" Rigden West Ham United. "Try to detect the runs as early as possible so you can adjust and control your centre-backs to stop them," said Poacher.

As for "BosnianMonster11," a regular top-100 FUT Champions player on PlayStation 4, an effective way to deal with aggressive "FIFA 18" players is to not letting have the ball in the first place.

"Defending against Pace is difficult, especially if you don't have the top-tier FUT players, which are difficult to attain," BosnianMonster11 said. "There's a solution to every problem, though. Play possession football in a defensive formation or match your opponent's formation."

The most popular – and therefore expensive – players in Ultimate Team are those rated 90 or over for Pace which means a good Pace team requires significant investment. It's definitely worth it though, given its reputation in the game. However, it's definitely not fool-proof and following the pros' advice could help in dealing with the dreaded Pace.

"FIFA 18" is currently available for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and Microsoft Windows.