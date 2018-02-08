REUTERS/Paul Hackett (L-R) Director of the film Sam Taylor-Johnson, cast members Jamie Dornan, Dakota Johnson and author E. L. James arrive for the British premiere of the movie 'Fifty Shades of Grey' in London February 12, 2015.

With a new "Fifty Shades" movie about to open in theaters, actors Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson have been relentlessly hit with rumors that their working and personal relationships are strained.

However, these rumors have been repeatedly denied by the actors and even by the "Fifty Shades" series author, E.L. James.

Dornan and Johnson play the roles of Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele, respectively, in the movie trilogy.

In an interview of James recently posted on Flicks and The City Clips' YouTube channel, the author commented: "What I love about Dakota and Jamie is how they've become such good friends and they've worked so well together."

James added: "You can see that in Freed because it's the last thing we've done and the chemistry between them is off the charts."

Dornan and Johnson have been subjects of feud rumors even way back in 2015 - the year when their first movie, "Fifty Shades of Grey," was released. The two were reportedly not on good terms due to misunderstandings on set.

However, Dornan himself denied these reports.

"Look, people are going to say that because it's a story and people like to create a little bit of hype leading up to the film," Dornan said in a previous interview with E! News. "It's an obvious story to come up with."

The actor somehow proved his point when their second movie, "Fifty Shades Darker," was about to be released in 2017 as the same feud rumors were reignited. The speculations that the actors were not on good terms were sparked by a little distance between them when they were doing interviews to promote the film.

These rumors were again dismissed as Dornan told Entertainment Tonight that same year that he and Johnson had become "very close" since they started working on the film series.

"Fifty Shades Freed" concludes the three-part series. In its same title book that inspired the movie, the plot mainly featured the new challenges Christian and Anastasia faced as a newly-married couple.

"Fifty Shades Freed" premieres on Friday, Feb. 9.