The Fight Over Motherhood in Modern Society

Feminism, in all of its forms since the sexual revolution of the 1960s, hasn't liberated women but has instead attempted to eradicate the nature of womanhood in favor of a type of androgyny in which women function more like men, says Julie Roys, author of Redeeming the Feminine Soul: God's Surprising Vision for Womanhood.

By adhering to a "false vision of womanhood," feminism has rejected the fullness of what women have to offer and set them on a path of self-destruction that reflects a form of misogyny prevalent in the modern movement. And churches are not immune to this, Roys adds, noting that many egalitarian and complementarian denominations practice their own forms of misogyny.

In many ways, the feminist movements that disparage motherhood and sexual purity have won, but the war isn't over, Roys contends, and now it's time for women — and men — to embrace a new feminist movement that aligns with what God has created us to be.

