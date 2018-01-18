Square Enix An image of Final Fantasy XV's Aranea Highwind

Developers are still coming out with new updates for "Final Fantasy 15," and the one that will be released next is going to unlock a new training partner.

According to a recent report from Gematsu, Aranea Highwind will be made available as a training partner once the latest update has been installed.

Aranea is going to be an interesting character to train with in the game due in a large part to her unique fighting style.

The spear-wielding mercenary continues the "Final Fantasy" series' long-running tradition of featuring characters who utilize the dragoon fighting style, following in the footsteps of "Final Fantasy 4's" Kain and "Final Fantasy 7's" Cid, among others. Interestingly enough, those two other dragoons also have the surname - Highwind.

As a dragoon, Aranea will often use her trusty spear to pierce and stab the enemies she encounters. She is also capable of leaping high into the air and then unleashing a devastating diving attack as she falls to the ground. Aranea also features the technique known as Highwind inside the game, according to the Final Fantasy Wiki.

Having Aranea as a training partner should allow "Final Fantasy 15" players to gain a deeper appreciation of her unique fighting style, and they may become better fighters too after battling her enough times.

Aside from adding Aranea as a new training partner, the upcoming update will also introduce a standby option that players can use while they are staying at camp.

Players who drop by Alessio's trading post in Altissia should also find that there are some new items on sale. The tutorial is also going to feature some extra drills once the update has been applied.

"Final Fantasy 15" players can expect the aforementioned update to go live on Jan. 21, and just like with previously released updates, this one is also going to be free to download.