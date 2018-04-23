Devs are changing different elements of the remake in order to release a game that fits well with this current generation

Square Enix Developers have yet to announce an official release date for the 'Final Fantasy 7 Remake'

If one talks to any long-time "Final Fantasy" fan about what upcoming game they are most excited for, there's a good chance that many of them will respond by naming the "Final Fantasy 7" Remake.

Back when the game was officially announced nearly three years ago, fans reacted to the news with screams of euphoria, and some were even reduced to tears.

This video shared by Info-Gamers provides a pretty good idea of just how ecstatic fans were to learn that they were finally going to get the remake they have waited so long to see.

Obviously, with a game such as this, fan expectations are extremely high, and they will settle for nothing less than the remake being remarkable in every single way.

Whether the developers will be able to meet those lofty expectations remains difficult to determine at this point, though it is worth noting that it is not just the fans that have high hopes for the remake.

A new job ad posted recently by Square Enix contains some interesting details hinting at what the developers are expecting from the game. According to the ad, the developers are working on the remake with the goal of creating something "with quality that exceeds the original," DualShockers reported.

That's obviously a high bar to clear since the original "Final Fantasy 7" is one of most iconic games ever released and is arguably the greatest JRPG ever made.

The developers having such high expectations for the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" helps to explain why they are willing to take big risks with it.

For instance, instead of just building on the traditional turn-based combat system featured in the original, the developers have decided that they want to feature a more action-oriented setup. That turn-based battle system is certainly part of the original's charm, but moving on from it may be needed in order to make the remake feel like a true current-gen title.

During an earlier interview with Game Informer, producer Yoshinori Kitase also hinted that they are planning to include surprises that will catch even those who are very familiar with the game's storyline off guard. It's unclear what these surprises are going to be, but it's hard to imagine them doing something truly outrageous like [mild spoilers ahead] opting to keep Aerith alive for the entire game.

Now, one controversial change that the developers are planning is to release the remake via installments instead of including all the content in one complete package. Apparently, developers need to divide the remake into installments because including them in one big package could mean that some parts of the story may be left out.

Releasing the remake via numerous installments may make it easier for the developers to leave in mistakes, but that may be needed in order for the remake to be as good as it can be.

Developers are definitely not shying away from being bold with the remake and fans are also hoping that they will be able to meet the high expectations that have been set.

More news about the "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" should be made available soon.