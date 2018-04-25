'Final Fantasy 7 Remake' Release Date: Square Enix 's Latest Move Hints a Much Longer Wait

Square Enix An image from "Final Fantasy 7 Remake"

Three years after it was first announced, "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" is still a long ways off.

Square Enix recently posted a job listing for two positions within the team that suggest that the game is not even close to what the studio wants it to be.

The company is looking for a Battle Planner who will be responsible for creating a battle system that combines commands and action.

Battle scenes from "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" were shown back in 2015, but the fact that the studio is looking to hire someone to create the battle system suggests that there's a lot more work that needs to be done in this department. This also indicates that the end product might be a far cry from whatever they showed three years ago.

Square Enix is also on the market for a Level Planner, who will be in charge of putting together a "workflow for location production" as well as coming up with ideas for level design for each location in the game.

Ars Technica believes that the studio will not be searching for people for these positions if "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" has drastically progressed at all, at least from what was shown when it was first unveiled.

That being said, the publication believes that the game is still very much in very early stages and that there is still so much to do, making an imminent release unlikely.

Square Enix is taking long to complete "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" possibly because their vision for the game is more than just doing an updated version of the most defining installment in the long-running video game series.

In the full job listing translated by Gematsu, Square Enix wrote that they are aiming for "creation" and not just a remake of the beloved title, which means that they are likely building it from the ground up.

"With dedicated fans and the like even now 20 years after release, it is no exaggeration to say that 'Final Fantasy 7,' which boasts over 11 million total shipments and download sales in the worldwide market, is the masterpiece of the series loved by fans all over the world," they wrote.

"And now we have announced the release of a 'Final Fantasy 7' remake. Due to the huge reaction, we are aiming at nothing less than a 'new creation' not limited to a simple remake," they continued.

With the inspiration behind the game considered the best in the franchise, Square Enix would want to pull out all the stops to make sure that the "remake" they come up with lives up to the original's enduring legacy.

The people that worked on the original "Final Fantasy 7," which the studio notes were "top-rankers in the industry" when they made the game in 1997, and still are today, will be reuniting to make a project that "surpasses the original."

With all that said, it seems that "Final Fantasy 7 Remake" will not see the day anytime soon, but with the commitment Square Enix demonstrates, it will be well worth the wait.