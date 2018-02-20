'Final Fantasy XV: Windows Edition' News: Devs Preview How Modding Can Affect the Game

Mod support is one of the features included in RPG's 'Windows Edition'

Final Fantasy XV official website The 'Windows Edition' of 'Final Fantasy XV' will be released on March 6

The upcoming "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" is going to arrive with plenty of new features included.

These additions range from entirely new pieces of content to ones that were only made available to console players post-launch.

Because it is coming to the PC, the developers have also decided to add mod support to the "Windows Edition" of the role-playing game, and this is arguably the one feature that has the best chance of keeping players engaged over the long haul.

It is still unclear just how far players can go with their mods, but just to get the ball rolling, the developers have decided to provide a glimpse of what this feature can bring to the game.

A recent article from PC Gamer contained a short video showing Noctis and his friends walking around one of the game's towns, but there was something different.

Instead of people populating the area, they have been replaced by Cactuars – the creatures that look like cacti who have been featured in several installments of the series.

There were Cactuars manning shops, Cactuars conversing and Cactuars just walking around town. One Cactuar had taken a seat and was seemingly about to chow down, while another was shown sweeping.

This Cactuar-as-people mod just scratches the surface of what players will be able to do. Again, while it is unclear what kinds of limitations may be placed on the game's brand of modding, players should still be able to make all kinds of odd and interesting alterations.

Along with mod support, other new features included in the "Windows Edition" are new bosses, pieces of equipment, an additional dungeon and even a first-person mode.

The contents of the game's Season Pass and other items added via free updates will also be included in the "Windows Edition."

The "Windows Edition" of "Final Fantasy XV" is set to be released on March 6.