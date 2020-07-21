'First look' trailer for 'Redeeming Love' released

Email Print Img No-img Menu Whatsapp Google Reddit Digg Stumbleupon Linkedin Comment

A teaser trailer was released for "Redeeming Love," which is an adaptation of the bestselling allegorical novel and is being produced by Roma Downey (‘The Bible”) and Cindy Bond (“I Can Only Imagine”).

"This book has literally changed countless lives, and this movie will change, I believe, even substantially more lives," Producer Bond says in the trailer.

Get The Christian Post newsletter in your inbox. The top 7 stories of the day, curated just for you!

Delivery: Weekdays

An unidentified actress on set admits in the trailer that she is not a believer but the book is making her reconsider her choice.

"I'm not a Christian, and this book makes me want to believe,” the actress says.

Redeeming Love, by Francine Rivers, has remained on multiple fiction bestseller lists for over 15 years, sold over 3 million copies, and has been published in more than 30 languages.

The book is based on the Old Testament book Hosea and like the novel, the film is set in the backdrop of the California Gold Rush of 1850.

“The story centers on Angel (Abigail Cowen of “I Still Believe”) who was sold into prostitution as a child. She has survived through hatred and self-loathing, until she meets Michael Hosea (Tom Lewis of “Gentlemen Jack”) and discovers there is no brokenness that love can’t heal. The story reflects the redemptive power of unconditional and sacrificial love with characters and circumstances relevant to the contemporary world,” the film synopsis reads.

Cast members featured in the film are Nina Dobrev (“The Vampire Diaries”), Eric Dane (“Grey’s Anatomy”) and Logan Marshall Green (“Spider-man: Homecoming”).

Filmmakers say they will remain true to the sensitive nature of the story. Filming is taking place in Cape Town, South Africa.

“So with all the bad news in our world I am delighted to share some really, really good news! Redeeming Love the movie is coming next year! So excited to have been a little part of this you are gonna LOVE the movie, it’s an exciting retelling of the beautiful and powerful book by Francine Rivers directed by DJ Caruso.” Downey said, sharing her excitement on Instagram.

Director Caruso told Deadline, “While many are victims of horrible circumstances that will haunt them forever, some characters are able to overcome the pain, the sorrow and the brutality to discover how remarkable they truly are. Angel’s journey reminds us that healing happens through love and acceptance, never through judgment or force.”

Joining Bond in the production of the project is Simon Swart, Wayne Fitzjohn and Pure Flix Entertainment trio Michael Scott, David A.R. White and Brittany Yost.

“Redeeming Love” will hit theaters spring 2021. The film has not yet been rated.