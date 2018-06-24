'Fixer Upper's' Chip and Joanna Gaines Welcome Fifth Child, Crew, Into the Family

Instagram/joannagaines Joanna Gaines looks lovingly at her newborn son Crew

The miracle of birth is always awe-inspiring, and recently, the members of the Gaines family were again able to experience this incredible event.

HGTV star Joanna Gaines shared a picture of her newborn son in a recent post on Instagram. Joanna can be seen lovingly staring at her baby, Crew, as he rests peacefully just to her side.

Joanna revealed that Crew's birth actually took place earlier than expected, as she was apparently not due for another two and a half weeks. She also mentioned that Crew's "unexpected" arrival was "fitting" because he was a "sweet surprise from day one."

The now mother to five children also took the time to thank all the people who took the time out of their days to send thoughts and prayers her way during the pregnancy.

Of course, Joanna is not the only overjoyed to welcome Crew into the world.

Over on Twitter, Joanna shared a picture showing that Crew's brothers and sisters were very excited to see their new sibling as they crowded around the door to her room.

The adorable pictures didn't end there, as more of them were shared by Joanna. One picture even shows her likely getting some excited questions about Crew from his older sisters Ella Rose and Emmie Kay as well as his brothers Drake and Duke.

Dad Chip can also be seen sharing a tender moment with his wife as she rests in her hospital bed.

There's a pretty good chance that Ella Rose, Emmie Kay, Drake and Duke are already looking forward to playing with their new brother and teaching him all he needs to know about being a member of the Gaines family.

The members of the Gaines family will have plenty of time to dote on Crew soon, and Chip and Joanna's fans will likely be looking forward to hearing more about him as well.