'Flashpoint' Rumors: Movie a Sort of 'Justice League 2'

Facebook/Justice League Movie Shown is Ezra Miller as the Flash in last year's "Justice League."

Following the announcement that the DC and Warner Bros movie "Flashpoint" has hired John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein to helm the project, it is now speculated that the upcoming solo movie about the Scarlet Speedster may be a sort of "Justice League 2."

While it is possible for the "Flashpoint" movie to stick to the events of its comic book origin, wherein Barry Allen/The Flash (Ezra Miller in the movies) returns to the past to prevent the murder of his mother and ends up altering the timeline, Forbes opines that the movie may be a sort of "Justice League 2." After all, the comic book origin of the story features some major DC superheroes thrown into the mix, only with an alternate reality, such as Thomas Wayne being Batman instead of Bruce Wayne, Wonder Woman's Amazonian tribe being at war with Aquaman's Atlantean tribe, and an initially weak and powerless Superman.

In the event, though, that "Flashpoint" will not be a sort of "Justice League 2," it is also suspected that the movie will serve as a tool to deliver a soft reboot to the DCEU. For one thing, it has been long rumored that the movie will serve as an opportunity to replace Batman in the DC Films as Ben Affleck has said in a past interview that he is looking out for a cool way to segue out of the role. With the time-travel and altered reality elements of "Flashpoint," it may, indeed, serve as Affleck's swan song as Batman.

Speaking of Affleck, rumors claim that the actor was offered to direct the "Flashpoint" movie but turned down the opportunity. It is unclear, though, as to why the actor passed on the chance to helm the project.

Meanwhile, Warner Bros has yet to attach an official release date for the "Flashpoint" movie.