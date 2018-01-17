Former Gigolo 'Mambo No. 5' Singer Turns to Jesus: Gets Baptized, Speaks in Tongues on Camera

(Screenshot: YouTube) Lou Bega in his official music video for "Mambo No. 5 (A Little Bit of.)" 1999.

"Mambo No. 5" singer Lou Bega sold millions of albums worldwide in the late '90s singing about the many women he was involved with. But now an upcoming film will show that he's changed his life around and is living for Jesus.

Triple platinum recording artist Bega shot a recent promotional video for an upcoming film, "The Last Reformation: The Life," in which he opens up about his past success and the transformation he's had in God that has changed his life.

"The biggest difference in my life, in our household, is that the Holy Spirit sits with us," Bega said in the YouTube promo video. "When we have breakfast, when we go to bed, He's here. We are in constant conversation with the Creator of the Universe, which is Jesus. This is a big change."

"There's the world and there's the Spirit and there's a hard separation sometimes but it's the greatest thing man can do," he continued.

Bega explained that he reached out to The Last Reformation Movement after watching their first film and being intrigued by their "humility" and outlook on Christianity. He and his family wanted to be baptized but the churches they reached out to had them on a waiting list. The 42-year-old wanted to solidify his next steps in his journey with Jesus and could not wait.

"Many pastors would not just baptize us, we'd have to be on a waiting list for a year, which is not the way Jesus Christ would have done it," Bega explained.

After getting in touch with Torben Søndergaard, the founder of the The Last Reformation Movement, Bega and his family agreed to have their baptism in water and in the Spirit taped for part two of a film the ministry was filming at the time.

He went on to say that he wanted his baptism captured so that he can be a testimony to others that are still chasing the things of this world.

"I can show other people who are stuck in materialism, with ego and this world, that this is just a temporary world. I feel like it's my duty to stand for Christ in these days and just to show them this is the only way regardless of what the world is showing you," he maintained.

In the official trailer of the "The Last Reformation: The Life," Bega and his wife are seen praying in tongues as Søndergaard lays his hands on them. The preview highlights the ministry's push to play out the book of Acts church from the Bible in these modern times.

The Last Reformation is a new movement, started in 2011, that is making its way around the globe. Søndergaard, the founder of the movement, and his family are self-proclaimed experienced "church planters" that decided to start their own movement after being discouraged with the way most churches perform ritualistic services that are similar to Catholic masses.

"We believe that what we read in the book of Acts is also for today and that we need to come back to the simple disciple life the first Christians had. We believe that The Last Reformation is a reformation about the true gospel and the simple disciple life, but also a reformation of the church. This is the reason why the movement is called The Last Reformation. The 'first' reformation was the reformation with Martin Luther in the 16th century," the ministry site says.

Bega in now a documented member of their movement but their official site has content that some have considered unbiblical teachings. The Last Reformation teaches, among other things, water baptism as part of salvation. It's not clear whether they are saying baptism is required for salvation or if they believe it's an ordinance that should happen as an outward symbol of an inward change.

"When Peter stood up and said repent, as Jesus did, and be baptized for the remission of your sin as Jesus has commanded us to, do it. Let's obey Jesus and preach the full gospel," the site declares. Evangelicals stress that Scripture teaches (Ephesians 2:8–9) that salvation is by grace through faith alone.

You can see more of Bega's testimony and experience in "The Last Reformation: The Life," which will premiere in cinema in Amsterdam on Feb. 24, and then be released worldwide on March 31 via Youtube and DVD.