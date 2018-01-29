'Fortnite' Maker to Shut Down 'Paragon' Operations, Offers Refunds for Microtransactions

"Paragon" fans are now faced with losing the MOBA game after a few weeks, as Epic Games announced that it is shutting down the servers catering to the title. Earlier, an Epic Games representative confirmed that "Paragon" developers have been pulled out to help their surprise hit "Fortnite."

Less than two weeks after Epic Games explained to "Paragon" fans that their favorite game may not have much time left, the company followed through with this new announcement, which Epic Games posted on Twitter on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Epic Games Epic Games is closing down their MOBA game "Paragon" on apr. 26, 2018.

"Paragon will close down on April 26, 2018," the post simply said, followed by a link to Paragon's news update on their official website.

In their news post, the "Paragon" team simply confirmed what many fans have been dreading since that open letter to the game community surfaced on Reddit. The company is basically abandoning the game, without a roadmap on how to expand the MOBA to grow a bigger player base.

"After careful consideration, and many difficult internal debates, we feel there isn't a clear path for us to grow Paragon into a MOBA that retains enough players to be sustainable," the "Paragon" development team explained in their news update, offering an apology along the way.

"We didn't execute well enough to deliver on the promise of Paragon. We have failed you -- despite the team's incredibly hard work -- and we're sorry. To try to make this right, Epic is offering a full refund to every Paragon player for every purchase on any platform," Epic Games added, followed by instructions on how to ask for a refund for all "Paragon" microtransactions.

"Paragon" was released into early access in March of 2016, and has since grown a small but loyal fanbase. It may not have been enough to secure the game's future, though, as Epic Games found itself short on manpower to sustain both "Paragon" and the massively successful "Fortnite" with regular updates, as Polygon noted.