'Fortnite' Update News: New Update to Fix Pump Shotgun Reload Time

Epic Games "Fortnite" continues to grow at an alarming rate, and the developers are getting ready to scale appropriately.

A major update is arriving to "Fortnite" later this week and will greatly affect close-quarters combat. The update, called 3.0.0, will fix the way pump shotguns work.

According to game developer Epic Games, it has received feedback from users that many players are able to exploit this weapon, which was originally designed to have a long reload time to balance out its high damage.

However, some players are able to do away with the reload time by simply switching weapons back and forth. Epic Games says this is against the layout of the survival video game and should be prevented. The upcoming patch would do just that.

In an official announcement, Epic Games noted that it takes user feedback seriously and uses them as the basis for any game development. "The Pump Shotgun's high damage is balanced by its long reload time, and bypassing that weakness makes the weapon stronger than intended," the gaming company wrote.

With the release of the new patch, this will no longer be allowed. "If you fire the Pump Shotgun and quickly switch weapons, the next time it's selected it will be forced to pump before firing again," it added. Patch 3.0.0 would only be applicable for the pump shotgun but, depending on more fan feedback, the same adjustment could also be made on other weapons.

The new update is expected to arrive less than a week after patch 2.5.0 was released for PC, Play Station 4, and Xbox One. This was another notable update that brought huge changes and additions to the "Battle Royale" and "Save the World" modes.

"Battle Royale" received a new weapon in the form of Impulse Grenade, which sends enemies flying to a long distance. New thematic shrines, where players could search for treasure chests, are also added. It was earlier reported that the standard SMG weapon would be temporarily removed from the game to give way for new weapons.

The "Save the World" mode, on the other hand, introduced new heroes as well as dragon weapons that were themed around the Lunar New Year.