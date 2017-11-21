FOX's New Singing Competition 'The Four' Enlists Sean Diddy Combs, DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor as Judges

REUTERS/Lucas Jackson Rapper Sean Diddy Combs arrives.

FOX's new singing competition "The Four" has tapped Sean "Diddy" Combs as a judge.

"The Four" is the network's bet in the reality singing show game after it failed to secure the rights to "American Idol" earlier this year. As previously reported, ABC is rebooting "American Idol" after only being off the air for a year. The revival is set to premiere on March 2018.

FOX is looking to break into the reality singing show arena with "The Four," competing directly with ABC's "American Idol" and NBC's "The Voice." The network is armed with a panel of four judges. Apart from Diddy, "The Four" will be judged by DJ Khaled, Meghan Trainor, and record label executive Charlie Walk.

"This show is going to disrupt the world of competition television and will revolutionize the format. It took the right show and network to bring me back in the game. We plan on being the best talent show out there, taking it to that next level and making history again. This series is about pure competition, fighting for your survival," Diddy said in a statement, reports Entertainment Weekly.

He further added, "We're giving fans a genuine look at what it takes to make it to the top and stay there – surrounding these up-and-coming artists with the best, turning them into the next generation of stars."

In October, FOX released a 10-second teaser and revealed that the first season of "The Four" would premiere in January. The show, owned by Armoza Formats, is based on the Israeli singing competition "The Final Four."

The format of "The Four" is slightly different from other singing competitions in that it begins with the final four contestants. New singers then come in to challenge the finalists and threaten to take their spot in the tournament.

The six-episode first season of "The Four" will premiere on Thursday, Jan. 4, at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.