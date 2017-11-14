Gal Gadot Rumored to Opt Out of 'Wonder Woman' Unless Warner Bros. Drops Producer Brett Ratner

(Photo: Reuters/Luke MacGregor) "Wonder Woman" star Gal Gadot has two other potential film work lined up, "Ruins" and "Deeper."

Gal Gadot is taking a stand against sexual misconduct in the entertainment industry.

The "Wonder Woman" star is reportedly opting out of the film's upcoming sequel if Warner Bros. does not fire producer Brett Ratner, who is currently the subject of sexual assault allegations.

A Hollywood insider told Page Six that Gadot, who declined to attend a dinner honoring Ratner in October, does not want the producer accused of sexual misconduct to benefit from her hit film franchise in any way.

Ratner is behind the production company RatPac-Dune Entertainment, which helped produce the first film. "Wonder Woman" was a huge box-office success for Warner Bros. — grossing over $400 million around the globe. As expected, Rater's company has a big share in the film's earnings.

"Brett made a lot of money from the success of 'Wonder Woman,' thanks to his company having helped finance the first movie," said the source. "Now Gadot is saying she won't sign for the sequel unless Warner Bros. buys Brett out [of his financing deal] and gets rid of him."

Meanwhile, it was recently confirmed that "Wonder Woman" is now scheduled to premiere November 1, 2019. This is a month and a half earlier than the previously announced release date. Warner Bros. had already secured the date on its calendar with an untitled DC film. Contrary to rumors, it was revealed that Gadot was still locked in to play the fierce heroine alongside director Patty Jenkins.

Gadot is currently busy promoting for her upcoming film, "Justice League," which opens on Friday. The former pageant queen and co-star Ezra Miller took turns interviewing each other for a promotional video. After Miller shared a Batman impersonation, the interview took an unexpected turn.

The 32-year-old was asked by her fellow star to share her thoughts on the "turning of the tides" from a male-dominated society. The brunette beauty seemed to go off script from her suggested line and instead said: "I'm just going to say, misogynist sexists, your wrath upon this world is over."