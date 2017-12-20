'Game of Thrones' Season 8 News: Kit Harington Says Finale Installment Is Bigger Than Ever

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Kit Harington poses at a premiere for season 7 of the television series "Game of Thrones" in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 12, 2017.

"Game of Thrones" star Kit Harington raised the bar of expectation for the final installment of the show as he commented that it was going to be bigger than it had ever been.

The phenomenal HBO series based on George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" saga will air its eighth and final season sometime in 2018 or 2019. Harington's character, Jon Snow, was one of the vital people in the plot who convinced the entire Westeros that a Great War against its now-main adversaries, the White Walkers, was coming as winter arrived in the fictional continent.

In Harington's recent interview with Time, the actor said that the show's ending was "kind of" sinking in and said: "It's a lot of—it's just bigger than it's ever been! It is sinking in, it's just quite emotional. I don't know how I'm going to feel sometime next year when I've finished. It's quite a sudden shift, I guess, but it feels like the right time."

The actor also confirmed that he would be headed to Belfast, Northern Ireland, where the show has been filming most of its scenes.

In the same interview, Harington also shared some of the things he learned about producing in the years that he has been with the cast and crew of "Game of Thrones."

"I think the one thing that I've noticed is that if people are enjoying what they're doing and the cast and the crew and the producers are melding in the right way and everyone is getting on in the right way, the right kind of energy is flowing through a group of people, then the end product can only benefit from it and can only become better for it," Harington said.

This year, Harington starred and co-produced BBC One's miniseries "Gunpowder" where he portrayed the role of Robert Catesby, who was known as the leader of the Gunpowder Plot in the 1600s composed of English Catholics who had attempted to assassinate King James VI of Scotland and I of England.

Harington's deep involvement to the production of "Gunpowder" was by no means an accident. The actor, whose name is Christopher Catesby Harington in real life, revealed to BBC's Newsbeat earlier this year that his ancestry can be traced to the actual Robert Catesby. Meanwhile, from his father's side of lineage, Lord Harington was inside the House of Lords in 1605 when the group of English Catholics planned to blow it up.