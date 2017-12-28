'Game of Thrones' Season 8 Rumors: Leaked Scripts Confirms Two Major Deaths

Facebook/GameOfThrones The fate of Cersei and Jaime Lannister has been mentioned in the leaked scripts for Game of Thrones season 8.

It may still take a long time before HBO airs the final episodes of "Game of Thrones," but spoilers are already available online after rumored season 8 scripts had been uploaded.

According to a report from DNA India, a Reddit user shared four pages taken from the scripts of different episodes of the show's eighth and final season. One of them reportedly came from episode 3, two came from episode 5, while the last page came from episode 6.

Based on the leaked scripts, Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Arya (Maisie Williams), Sansa (Sophie Turner), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Podrick (Daniel Portman), and the Hound (Rory McCann) will try to escape a group of wights using the wagon driven by the Hound. The wagon will reportedly crash and a former Dothraki soldier who turned into a wight caught up with them. According to the post, Podrick will die in this episode.

On the other hand, the two pages from the episode 5 script revealed that siblings and lovers Cersei (Lena Heady) and Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) will be seen arguing at the throne room located at the Red Keep. Jaime will allegedly try to convince Cersei that the King of the North John Snow (Kit Harrington) is not their enemy, since they all have to fight the threats of the wights. However, Cersei will decide not to listen to her brother. Another scene also claimed that Brienne and the Hound will be riding together along the streets of King's Landing while on their way to reach the Red Keep.

Also, the leaked scripts claimed that the sixth and final episode will feature a conversation between Tyrion and Bronn (Jerome Flynn), where the latter revealed that Jaime was killed before he can give him the promised castle. This means that Tyrion's brother will die before the end of the series.

However, HBO has yet to react upon the release of the said script.

The network will release the final episodes of "Game of Thrones" in 2019.