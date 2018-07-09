'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams Shares Bloody Post to Say Goodbye to Arya Stark

HBO Featured in the image is actress Maisie Williams as Arya Stark in HBO's "Game of Thrones"

It has been a bloody journey for Arya Stark in HBO's epic TV series "Game of Thrones," based on Maisie Williams' Instagram post.

Williams is the newest cast member of the fan-favorite TV adaptation of George R.R. Martin's "A Song of Ice and Fire" book saga to say goodbye to the show as the series wraps up production for its eighth and final season.

The actress chose to share a photo of her blood-stained white sneakers to bid her character goodbye. She added the caption: "Goodbye Belfast. Goodbye Arya. Goodbye Game of Thrones. What a joy I've had. Here's to the adventures to come #lastwomanstanding #barely #immasleepforthenextfouryears #justkiddingidontsleep"

Some fans of the series will surely come up with several speculations because of the "#lastwomanstanding" hashtag. However, Entertainment Weekly quickly noted that the usually secretive actress did not put it there to drop hints about the plot of the final season.

According to the report, the 21-year-old only want to reveal that she was the last female character to finish filming her scenes for the critically-acclaimed TV series.

She was not the only cast member who shared an emotional goodbye to the show. In mid-June, actress Emilia Clarke shared her own farewell to the series spending time in Ireland, the place where most of the scenes in "Game of Thrones" had been filmed.

"Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," the actress who plays the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the TV series wrote in the caption. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing #lastseasonitis," she added.

On the other hand, actor Kit Harington has other plans to mark the end of his journey in the series as Arya's half-brother and Daenerys' lover-slash-secret nephew Jon Snow.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in June, Harington said that he will finally change his hairstyle after sporting Jon Snow's signature long hair.

"I'd like to step away and enjoy the obscurity, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable as the character, and go do and some other things with a completely new look and tone," the actor stated.

HBO will air the final season of "Game of Thrones" in 2019.